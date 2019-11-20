Stranded kitten rescued from the sea as mother waits

  • November 20 2019 15:07:18

AYDIN-İhlas News Agency
A kitten that fell into the sea was rescued by the Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) team in Kuşadası district of Aydın province on Nov. 19.

The mother of the kitten refused to leave the area until her kitten was rescued.

People in the port of Kuşadası wanted to save the kitten with their own efforts, but the waves dragged the cat under the concrete block.

Eventually, the incident was reported to the AKUT Kuşadası team.

Two AKUT members who dived into the sea wearing diving clothes rescued the cat and took him back to shore.

The kitten, shivering from the cold air, was dried with a towel. The mother of the kitten waited on the shore during the rescue effort.

"Two of our friends went into the sea to save the kitten that fell into the space under the concrete. While we were trying to save the kitten, we were very touched by the way his mother looked from above as if she says, 'Where's my baby?'" said Vahap Ağırtaş from the AKUT Kuşadası team.

