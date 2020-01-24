Stolen artworks returned to French Jewish family

  • January 24 2020 09:29:28

Stolen artworks returned to French Jewish family

PARIS - Anadolu Agency
Stolen artworks returned to French Jewish family

Descendants of Jewish lawyer and art collector Armand Dorville received three works of art that were stolen by the Nazis during the WWII occupation in France.

The German government returned the artwork to the family of the original owner, pieces that were confiscated almost eight decades ago.

One drawing and two paintings comprise the artwork. The drawing is by Constantin Guys, a Dutch-born Frenchman who was a Crimean war correspondent.

Both paintings are by Jean-Louis Forain. One is entitled "Dame en robe du soir,” or “Woman in an evening gown.” The other "Portrait d'une dame,” or “Portrait of a woman.”

The works are part of 1,500 pieces allegedly stolen by the Nazis and found in the apartment of German-Austrian collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Munich.

Gurlitt's father, Hildebrand, who was half-Jewish, had been retained by the Nazis to sell works looted from Jewish owners.

The occupation in France lasted from 1941 to 1944. Dorville died in 1941 and his collection was distributed to museums and galleries around the world.

"It is no longer possible to make up for the suffering of the Dorville family under the Nazi persecution," German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Monika Gruetters, said in a statement to Agence France Presse.

"But we must render them visible, and this restitution comprises an important gesture of historic justice.”

In France, a new service was created by the Ministry of Culture last year specifically to return stolen art to families called the “Mission of research and restitution of cultural property looted between 1933 and 1945."

The government has made headway in returning half of the nearly 100,000 works that were sold under duress or stolen during occupation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

    Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

  2. Turkey deliveryman risks 18 years in jail for spitting on pizza

    Turkey deliveryman risks 18 years in jail for spitting on pizza

  3. Turkish, Canadian leaders hold phone talk

    Turkish, Canadian leaders hold phone talk

  4. Turkey to step up to award new licenses to TPAO after deal with Libya

    Turkey to step up to award new licenses to TPAO after deal with Libya

  5. UN chief warns of 'four horsemen' global threats

    UN chief warns of 'four horsemen' global threats
Recommended
Ottoman daily found inside wall of Dolmabahçe Palace

Ottoman daily found inside wall of Dolmabahçe Palace
Historic port city viewed from sky

Historic port city viewed from sky
Record number of tourists visit Turkish mosaic museum

Record number of tourists visit Turkish mosaic museum
UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen
Dentist collecting ancient artifacts for 25 years

Dentist collecting ancient artifacts for 25 years
Odunpazarı Museum announces call for artist residency program

Odunpazarı Museum announces call for artist residency program

WORLD Second day of Trump impeachment arguments focuses on abuse

Second day of Trump impeachment arguments focuses on abuse

The second day of arguments from House prosecutors seeking U.S. President Donald Trump's ouster began on Jan. 23 with the Democratic team focusing on one of the two charges against the president -- abuse of power.
ECONOMY Turkey stresses independence of Central Bank at Davos

Turkey stresses independence of Central Bank at Davos

Addressing a panel discussion of World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Jan. 23, Turkey's treasury and finance minister stressed the independence of the national Central Bank.
SPORTS Galatasaray advance to final eight in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advance to final eight in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the quarterfinals in the Turkish Cup, after beating Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 at Türk Telekom Arena on Jan. 23 evening.