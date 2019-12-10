Spending on culture activities increases in Turkey

  • December 10 2019 14:44:00

Spending on culture activities increases in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Spending on culture activities increases in Turkey

Cultural expenditures increased by 23.4 percent in Turkey compared to the previous year and reached 54,383,287 billion Turkish Liras, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) culture economy report.

According to this, 64.3 percent of the expenditures were the general government cultural expenditures and 35.7 were the private cultural expenditures. The ratio of cultural expenditures to gross domestic product was 1.5 percent in 2018. This rate was around 1.4 percent in 2017.

When expenditures were distributed according to cultural areas in general government expenditures, their shares were as follows: Architecture 35.9 percent, books and print media 11.8 percent, performing arts 8.9 percent, audiovisual and multimedia 8.8 percent, natural heritage 7.4 percent and cultural heritage 5.8 percent.

Also, cultural exports increased by 37.9 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. The increase was 38.9 percent for capital goods exports and 15.6 percent for secondary goods exports, according to the report, and the largest share in exports was in handicrafts.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  2. Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

    Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

  3. 180 years later, on the same route

    180 years later, on the same route

  4. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  5. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression
Recommended
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61 after long illness

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61 after long illness
Marriage Story leads Golden Globe nominations

'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nominations
A night of swing and jazz in Istanbul

A night of swing and jazz in Istanbul
180 years later, on the same route

180 years later, on the same route
Turkish Film Week to kick off in Bosnia

Turkish Film Week to kick off in Bosnia

Cops guard new $120,000 banana after eating incident

Cops guard new $120,000 banana after eating incident
WORLD COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

As the last climate conference of 2019 after which many current climate plans expire, the COP25 talks bear critical importance in fighting against climate change, though more talks are needed, according to a climate advocate.

ECONOMY Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Two countries enjoy cooperation in energy sector, financial institutions and development of infrastructure

SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.