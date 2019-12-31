South Korea's ex-justice minister faces multiple charges

SEOUL-Anadolu Agency

South Korea's former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was indicted on Dec. 31 on multiple charges, including bribery, according to local media reports.

Prosecutors in the capital Seoul charged Cho, once a senior aide to President Moon Jae-in, with 11 alleged offenses, including obstruction of business and document forgery, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

The indictment follows a months-long investigation into “suspicions of academic and financial wrongdoing” by Cho and his family, Yonhap said.

Prosecutors did not demand his detention, it added.