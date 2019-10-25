Sound Art Festival in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Distopya Sound Art Festival will feature sound art exhibitions, electro-music and electroacoustic concerts with the participation of nearly 20 artists between Oct 30 and Nov 3 in Istanbul.

The festival events are the continuity of the cultural bridge of Sound Art, established between Berlin and Istanbul in the first stage of the festival in 2018. The festival venues include Sabancı University Kasa Gallery, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) MIAM Gallery, Bahçeşehir University and Arka Oda Istanbul.

The festival is supported by Goethe-Institut, Sabancı University, ITU MIAM Gallery and Bahçeşehir University.