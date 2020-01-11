Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

  • January 11 2020 13:01:29

Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

TRIPOLI - Anadolu Agency
Some 20 Haftars forces killed in Libya

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Jan. 10 it killed 20 fighters of rival Gen. Khalifa Haftar in airstrikes as fresh clashes hit southern Tripoli.

GNA military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu said the strikes also destroyed two armored vehicles belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

Kanunu predicted that in the coming days it will be hell for Haftar forces.

In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.

