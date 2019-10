Soldier succumbs to injuries in SE Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier who was injured last week in a clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari province has succumbed to his injuries, the country's Defense Ministry said on Oct. 28.

The soldier sustained injuries in the Yuksekova district. He breathed his last at the hospital despite all-out efforts to save his life, the ministry said in a statement.