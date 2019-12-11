Six dead in New Jersey shootout, including officer

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

Six people, including a police officer, were killed in a gun battle on Dec. 10 at a kosher supermarket in the U.S. state of New Jersey, said authorities.

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said the casualties included two suspected gunmen and three people believed to be civilians.

"We believe two of them are bad guys," Kelly told a press conference.



"We believe three of them are not and may be civilians that were inside the store."

In an earlier press briefing, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said a police officer was killed and three others were injured.

One police officer was shot in the shoulder and two others suffered shrapnel injuries, said the mayor, adding there were "multiple deceased".

Kelly identified the fallen officer as Detective Joseph Seals, who had been with the Jersey City Police Department for 15 years.

The 39-year-old father of five was killed "while trying to interdict the bad guys" at a cemetery on Garfield Avenue, said Kelly.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shootout.

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & their families during this very difficult & tragic time," Trump said on Twitter.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as we assist local & state officials on the ground."

The gunfire began around 12:30 p.m. in Bayview Cemetery.