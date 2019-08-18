Sivasspor goalkeeper faints during Beşiktaş match

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor's goalkeeper collapsed on the pitch during a match against Beşiktaş on Aug. 17.

The 29-year-old Malian-French goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa fainted after a clash with Beşiktaş's Tyler Boyd during the opening match of the top-tier 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig, in the country's central province of Sivas.

Samassa was taken to a hospital after the incident which occurred during the match's first half.

Sivasspor beat Beşiktaş 3-0 with goals from Mert Hakan Yandas in the 30th minute, Mustapha Yatabare in the 54th minute and Emre Kılınç in the 76th minute.

The away match was the worst opening for the Istanbul giants Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig history.