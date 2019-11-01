Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A sidewalk in the Turkish capital has been engraved with math formulas to etch them in students' memories.

Formulas related to geometry and algebra can be seen in Ankara's Yuksel Street, the metropolitan municipality said Friday.

As part of a larger project to beautify the capital, hopscotch patterns were drawn on Sakarya Street, in the heart of downtown Kizilay.

The project was carried out through the Directorate of Technical Works and the Cankaya Municipality, which houses all the major government offices.