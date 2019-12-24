Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

  • December 24 2019 09:47:13

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.

Playing at the TOFAŞ Sports Dome, Anadolu Efes shooting guard Krunoslav Simon dominated the game with 24 points, becoming its highest scorer.

Turkish center Sertaç Şanlı and American power forward Chris Singleton played with 10 points each.

For the home side, team captain Samuel Jose Mejia scored 22 points, while power forward D. J. White helped his team with 18 points.

With this win, Anadolu Efes reached their 12th victory with 25 points at the end of the 13th week in the ING Basketball Süper Lig

Other results:

Bahçeşehir Koleji - Sigortam.net ITÜ Basket : 99 - 94

Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta - Frutti Extra Bursaspor : 84 - 70

Pınar Karşıyaka - Beşiktaş SJ: 82 - 68

Fenerbahçe Beko - Teksüt Bandırma Basket: 89 - 79

Meksa Yatırım Afyon Bld. - Arel Üniv. Büyükçekmece: 81 - 69

Türk Telekom - Gaziantep Basketbol: 88 - 84

Darüşşafaka Tekfen - OGM Ormanspor: 88 - 77

TOFAŞ - Anadolu Efes: 72 - 83

