Show combines classical music with amusement

  • December 07 2019 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A fascinating show that has excited audiences all around the world and burst people into laughter, “Pagagnini” will be at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Dec. 9.

Inspired by legendary Italian violin virtuoso Paganini, the show will combine classical music with humor.

The Virtuoso Quartet, consisting of Thomas Potiron, Fernando Clemente, Gueorgui Fournadjiev and Isaac M. Pulet, will play sophisticated compositions of Paganini and carry his daring personality and indisputable ability to stage.

Besides Paganini compositions, the musicians will play a colorful repertoire including rock and folk melodies, pieces from Mozart, Pachelbel, Chopin, Boccherini, Falla and Sarasate.

Throughout the show, four virtuoso musicians not only perform some of the greatest compositions of geniuses at the level of Mozart, Pachelbel, Chopin, Boccherini, Falla, Sarasate and Paganini, but also involve popular genres such as rock or folk.

The musicians play, dance, jump, laugh, cry, interact with the audience, converting the show into an original comedy where the violin and the cello transform themselves spontaneously into new and original instruments like guitars, mandolins, percussion.

Speaking about Paganini, the legendary Italian violinist, the virtuosos said that their show tributes to him, the greatest violinist of all time.

“Paganini is the first rock star of the music history. He made his music genre popular and gave concerts to big crowds. He is very special for us as well. Pagagnini is a musical show where we have fun with music and we try to share it with public. The humor and the jokes play a key role in this fun,” the band members said.

“Pagagnini” combines classical music with humor. The band members think young people are afraid of listening to classical music because they fear that they wouldn’t understand it, therefore they wouldn’t enjoy it.

“Combining humor with classical music is one of the many ways of making them realize that this music isn’t that difficult to enjoy. One doesn’t have to be an expert to be able to enjoy it. The classical world is too serious and too rigid and young people don’t identify themselves with it. It’s time to change it so that they realize this music is in fact wonderful,” the band said.

The musicians, who previously gave concerts in Turkey, said that Turkish people always welcomed them so warmly, that they were flattered by the interest of audience to their show.

“The tickets are always sold out. We hope to live the same situation one more time.”

CRR,

