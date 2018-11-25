Shots fired near Austrian Embassy in Turkish capital

  November 25 2018

ANKARA-Associated Press
Turkey's official news agency said on Nov. 25 that shots were fired near the Austrian Embassy in the Turkish capital.

Anadolu news agency said the shots were fired into the air from a white car and security forces briefly closed down roads near the embassy in Ankara.

According to the agency, crime scene investigators found many shell casings overnight.

The private Ihlas news agency said the incident happened around midnight and police were searching for the car.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

It is unclear if the embassy was the target. All was normal in the area on Nov. 25 morning.

In August, three bullets hit the gate and reinforced window outside the United States Embassy in Ankara in a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured. The U.S. embassy is located on the same boulevard as the Austrian, about 130 meters away.

