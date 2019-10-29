Shortsighted policies to create long-lasting problems: Altun

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Shortsighted policies towards Turkey will create long-lasting problems, destabilize the entire region and amplify risks to international security, Turkey's director of communications said Oct. 28.

"We reiterate that the recognition of a terrorist leader by our allies will be detrimental to our relations," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, referring to U.S. senators urging the Trump administration to invite YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, codenamed Mazloum Kobani, to visit Washington.

Altun said it is a violation of national and international laws as well as against "the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership."

"The U.S. authorities must not only deny terror leaders any visas but cooperate with allies to bring them to justice," he concluded.

The extradition request by Turkey's Justice Ministry came after a red notice was issued by Interpol for Şahin.

In Turkey's request, Şahin is charged with “founding and masterminding an armed terrorist organization” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.”

The extradition request was issued in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the U.S. and Turkey.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry had previously submitted a request to U.S. authorities to arrest Şahin if he enters the U.S.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen asked the State Department to issue Şahin a visa so he could visit Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously said on Twitter that he anticipated a meeting with Şahin.

This was criticized by senior Turkish officials, who said that since Şahin is a wanted terrorist, he should receive treatment in line with Ankara's agreements with Washington.