Shane Larkin stays with Anadolu Efes

  • July 24 2019 10:51:20

ANKARA
Shane Larkin and Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes have reached agreement to re-up Larkin through 2020, with an option for 2021, the club said early on July 24.         

The-26-year old guard played with 12.5 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 35 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague matches last season as Anadolu Efes advanced to the EuroLeague final for the first time in the club's history.       

Larkin led Anadolu Efes to win the Turkish Super Lig title with his impressive performance against Fenerbahçe Beko in the finals.          

After scoring 38 points in the last match of the finals, he was named finals MVP.         

The former NBA player also averaged 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 24 league appearances last season.  

