Seven to face 15 years in deaths of 3 workers at third bridge site

  • March 15 2015 18:11:00

Seven to face 15 years in deaths of 3 workers at third bridge site

ZONGULDAK – Doğan News Agency
Seven to face 15 years in deaths of 3 workers at third bridge site

Seven people are facing prison terms of up to 15 years on charges of reckless homicide in an accident which killed three workers during the construction of a viaduct for Istanbul’s third bridge on April 5, 2014, according to the indictment.

The accident was “predictable and preventable, and happened as a result of imprudence and carelessness,” according to an expert’s report.

“In the first place, the underqualified scaffolding is the primary factor.

Secondly, had the workers been provided with safety belts and tied to lifelines, they would have been poised in the air,” the ten-point report said.

M. C., the primary employer and project coordinator, was indicted for not assigning a health and safety coordinator, along with sub-employers N. K., the subcontractor employee, Ö. V., the site chief, G. K., the occupational safety specialist and S. U., a U. firm authority, while G. K., the occupational safety specialist and R. K., a U. firm worker were charged as accessories.

Ünal Demirtaş, the lawyer of Lütfü and Yaşar Bulut, two workers killed in the accident, demanded the severest punishment for the defendants, adding that last year some 1850 workers lost their lives in occupational accidents in Turkey.

“It is highly thought-provoking that the project coordinator did not assign a health safety coordinator and did not prepare a health safety plan, lifelines, or make the necessary inspections. The reason we face worker deaths is because occupational safety and worker health are pushed to the background,” said Demirtaş.

The workers fell from a height of 50 meters when part of the concrete on the viaduct for North Marmara Motorway, which will connect to Istanbul’s third bridge, collapsed on April 5, 2014, marking the first deadly accident in the construction.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  2. Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

    Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

  3. Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

    Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

  4. Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  5. Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

    Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan
Recommended
Childs body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey

Child's body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey
Historical Istanbul mosque brings fresh hope to homeless

Historical Istanbul mosque brings fresh hope to homeless
Security guard steals 4.8 mln euros

Security guard steals 4.8 mln euros
3,771 irregular migrants held over past week across Turkey

3,771 irregular migrants held over past week across Turkey
Over 7,400 people did paragliding in Fethiye during Eid al-Fitr: Official

Over 7,400 people did paragliding in Fethiye during Eid al-Fitr: Official
Fieldfare migration puts juniper at risk

Fieldfare migration puts juniper at risk
Prominent Turkish boss robbed at home

Prominent Turkish boss robbed at home
WORLD Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong's embattled leader announced on Sept. 4 she will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill that lit the fuse for three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.    
ECONOMY Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sept. 3 encouraged Turkish companies to increase their investment in Czechia, formerly called the Czech Republic, especially in the construction sector.     
SPORTS Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.