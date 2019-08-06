Serbia opens honorary consulate in Turkey

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency

Serbia on Aug. 5 opened an honorary consulate in northwestern Turkey to facilitate its citizens.

The Consulate of Serbia opened in Edirne province with an official ceremony in the presence of Honorary Consul General Salih Akgül and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic at the ceremony reiterated the importance of good relations between Serbia and Turkey.

"This is the second consulate we are opening in less than a year, and our goal is to continue expanding the network," he said.

He added that Serbia supports Turkey's fight against FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

"Our position is clear, there was one school and it was closed. Our relationship with other countries has always been open, clear and honest. That relationship continues. We are with Turkey in its anti-FETÖ fight," Dacic said.