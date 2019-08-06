Serbia opens honorary consulate in Turkey

  • August 06 2019 09:41:59

Serbia opens honorary consulate in Turkey

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency
Serbia opens honorary consulate in Turkey

Serbia on Aug. 5 opened an honorary consulate in northwestern Turkey to facilitate its citizens.

The Consulate of Serbia opened in Edirne province with an official ceremony in the presence of Honorary Consul General Salih Akgül and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic at the ceremony reiterated the importance of good relations between Serbia and Turkey.

"This is the second consulate we are opening in less than a year, and our goal is to continue expanding the network," he said.

He added that Serbia supports Turkey's fight against FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

"Our position is clear, there was one school and it was closed. Our relationship with other countries has always been open, clear and honest. That relationship continues. We are with Turkey in its anti-FETÖ fight," Dacic said.

Turkey, Serbia, consulate

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  2. Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

    Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Turkeys op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan

Turkey's op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan
Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign

Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign
Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints

Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints
Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains
Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone

Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone
Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps

Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps
Turkish jets neutralize 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.