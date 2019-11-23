Security forces seize drugs in southeast Turkey

ŞANLIURFA/DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on Nov. 22 held anti-drug operations in the country’s southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır.

An anti-narcotic police team in Şanlıurfa seized 12.3 kilograms (27 pounds) of heroin and arrested a drug trafficking suspect.

In Diyarbakır, the gendarmerie forces carried out an operation in the Lice district and seized 129.45 kilograms (285 pounds) of marijuana. An alleged drug trafficker was also arrested in the operation.