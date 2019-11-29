Security forces kill 45 protesters in Iraq's south

  • November 29 2019 09:58:51

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Iraqi security forces killed at least 45 protesters on Nov. 28 while attempting to disperse demonstrators in the country's southern cities of Nasiriyah and Najaf, according to medical sources.

A source who works for the Health Department in Dhi Qar province told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that 32 people were killed and 230 others injured in Nasiriyah.

According to the source, the casualties occurred during clashes between protesters and security forces on al-Nasr and al-Zeytun bridges in Nasiriyah.

Security forces clashed with protesters early on Nov. 28 in an attempt to control the two bridges, which have been closed since last Wednesday, a security source told Anadolu Agency earlier.

13 killed in protests in Najaf

Clashes in Najaf between protestors and the police left at least 13 protestors dead and 300 injured by live bullets and tear gas, according to a source with the Najaf Health Office.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified armed men in civilian clothes opened fire on protesters during protests that had erupted in many parts of the city.

The Najaf Operations Command announced that a curfew declared on Nov. 27 was extended amid the latest violent demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi appointed General Ali al-Hashemi as military commander to ensure security in Najaf.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October against poor living conditions and corruption.

Protesters' demands later spiraled into calls for dissolving the government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 348 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 injured since the protests began on Oct. 1.

WORLD Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Nov. 29 he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.
ECONOMY Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkey’s leading banking and financial institutions inked a deal to buy 85.05 percent of credit rating agency JCR Eurasia, Turkey’s banking association said on Nov. 29.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russias Khimki

Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russia's Khimki

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Russia's Khimki Moscow Region 89-76 on Nov. 28 to score two consecutive wins in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.