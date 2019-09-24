Sectoral confidence up in September

  September 24 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Sectoral confidence in Turkey rose for services, retail trade, and construction in September compared with last month, the country's statistical authority reported on Sept. 24.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.1 for services in August increased by 0.2% in September to 89.3," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The retail trade confidence index stood at 97.6 this month, up 2.7% from 95 in August.

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index -- 55.5 last month -- surged 8.3% in September to 60.1, according to TÜİK.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

TÜİK will release the next sectoral confidence figures on Oct. 25.

