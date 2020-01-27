Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors of services, construction, retail trade advanced on a monthly basis in January, the country's statistical authority announced on Jan. 27.

The construction sector confidence index posted the highest performance this month, rising 14 percent month-on-month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The services and retail trade sectors' confidence indexes both increased by 2.2 percent during the same period.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.