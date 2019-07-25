Sectoral confidence indices for July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Sectoral confidence in Turkey fell for services and retail trade, and rose for construction in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority reported on July 25.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 85.4 for services in June decreased by 2.2% in July to 83.5," TÜİK said.

The institute said the retail trade confidence index stood at 90.4 this month, falling 3% from 93.2 in June.

"Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 50.4 in previous month increased by 3.8% in July to 52.4," it added.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, according to the statistical office.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The institute will release the next sectoral confidence figures on Aug. 26.