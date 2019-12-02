Search underway for 2 missing hikers

BURSA-Anadolu Agency

Search and rescue operations started on Dec. 2 for two people who went missing near Turkey’s famous Mt. Uludağ peak, according to a local authority.

Rescue workers continue the intense search in Uludağ and Alaçam regions which are fully covered with snow, the governor's office in northwestern Bursa province said in a statement.

Mert Alpaslan and Efe Sarp went missing on Dec. 1 evening due to heavy fog.

Families of the missing hikers called the gendarmerie when they could not reach their sons.