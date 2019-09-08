School bell to ring for over 18M students in Turkey

  • September 08 2019 12:45:45

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
School bells will ring for over 18 million students and a million teachers in Turkey on Sept. 9 at the start of a new academic year.

School-goers will enjoy the first break between Nov. 18-22, 2019, and the mid-term break will be between Jan. 20-31, 2020.

The first semester of 2019-2020 academic year will end on Jan.17, 2020 and the second semester is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3 and end on June 19.

The students will take a break between April 6-10 in the second half.

In May 2019, Turkey shortened the 13-week summer break for schools to 11 weeks in a move to increase efficiency in education.

According to National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk, Turkey was among the countries with the longest summer break, which increases the possibility of students to forget what they have learned.

Selçuk had also said that each break would have a theme in areas of science, culture, art, and sports, giving children a chance for social activities.

