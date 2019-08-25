Saving northern white rhinos: Scientists hit milestone

  • August 25 2019 14:45:52

Saving northern white rhinos: Scientists hit milestone

NAIROBI-Anadolu Agency
Saving northern white rhinos: Scientists hit milestone

Scientists may be able to save the northern white rhinos from extinction after successfully harvesting two eggs from the last two remaining animals.

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died last year in Kenya leaving behind only two infertile females.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Richard Vigne, the CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy which houses the two rhinos, termed the exercise a historic milestone and a first step in saving the rhinos from extinction.

“So what happened is a team of vets managed to remove 10 egg cells (oocytes) from the two remaining females, this has never been done before in the world.”

Vigne added that scientists want to fertilize the eggs with semen removed from Sudan before his death to create an embryo which will then “be frozen till the technology is available to grow them into a herd".

He added that the scientists plan to use surrogate female southern white rhinos multiple times to create a herd of pure northern-white rhinos which will finally be reintroduced back to Central Africa, their original homeland where they were hunted for sport and their horn.

“Those eggs can’t survive by themselves; they have to be exported for fertilization in Italy within 24 hours…maximum 48 hours otherwise they will spoil. Also note that only 20% of the eggs will successfully become embryos.”

Vigne anticipates that within 10 years when the technology is available, “we might have a herd of around 20 rhinos”.

endangered animals, rhinos, Environment

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: Report

NASA investigating first crime committed in space: Report
‘Breaking Bad’ sequel movie out on Netflix in October

‘Breaking Bad’ sequel movie out on Netflix in October
Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’
Line provides help for animals in wild

Line provides help for animals in wild
Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator

Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator
Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September

Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September
WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.