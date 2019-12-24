Saturday Night Fever comes to Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL

The world-famous musical “Saturday Night Fever” will be at Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM for eight shows between April 28 and May 3, 2020.

While paying homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic, the new stage version marks 40 years since its famous U.K. cinema release, and promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography.

Based on Nik Cohn’s 1975 New York Magazine article “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night,” the musical focuses on Tony Manero, a Brooklyn youth whose weekend is spent at the local discotheque.

There he luxuriates in the admiration of the crowd and a growing relationship with Stephanie Mangano, and can temporarily forget the realities of his life, including a dead-end job in a paint store and his gang of deadbeat friends.

In an effort to make it a family-friendly show, many of the film’s darker elements, including references to racial conflict, drug use, and violence, were eliminated from the plot.

The movie soundtrack remains one of the bestselling of all time, featuring the Bee Gees greatest hits including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than a Woman” as well as 70’s favorites “Boogie Shoes,” “Disco Inferno” and many more.