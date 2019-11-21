Sale of cyanide used in recent mass suicides to be controlled with regulation, minister says

ANKARA

The sale of cyanide and its compounds will be strictly controlled with a new regulation amid recent mass suicides, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.

“We intend to prevent the uncontrolled use of these compounds and to monitor domestic sales through amendments to the legislation to prohibit the sale of cyanide compounds to the public,” Kurum added.

Kurum drew attention to the obligation of the companies to report the “last user declaration” for domestic sales of cyanide compounds.

“With the ‘last user declaration,’ the sale and after-sale process of cyanide compounds from manufacturers to importers, from distributors to users will be controlled,” he said.