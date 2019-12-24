Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

  • December 24 2019 13:57:00

Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

Moscow hosted expert consultations of Russian and Turkish diplomats on Libya on Dec. 23, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 24.

The talks were held at the level of deputy foreign ministers, Russia's Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkey's Sedat Önal headed the delegations, the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

As a result of "mindful exchange of views," the two countries agreed to continue contacts on Libyan issues, including "possible assistance to the early settlement of the crisis in the country," the ministry said.

Turkey, Russia to discuss Syrian refugees, Libya conflict
Turkey, Russia to discuss Syrian refugees, Libya conflict

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed two separate memorandums of understanding: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

Since the ouster of late leader Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  2. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  3. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  4. Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

    Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

  5. Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

    Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership
Recommended
Minister refutes claims on land purchase from Canal Istanbul area

Minister refutes claims on land purchase from Canal Istanbul area
CHP slams gov’t over Syria policy

CHP slams gov’t over Syria policy
Ruling AKP says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria’s Idlib

Ruling AKP says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria’s Idlib
Turkey, UK discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkey, UK discuss bilateral, regional issues
Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation
Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects
WORLD Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime backed by Russia and Iran has captured 35 residential areas in the past four days in the northwestern Idlib province, which has been designated a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

The popularity of electric vehicles in Turkey, along with the world, continues to trend upwards, as the country is projected to have some 2.5 million electric cars in 2030.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.