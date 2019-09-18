Russian plane debuts int'l flight for Teknofest

  • September 18 2019 09:48:09

Russian plane debuts int'l flight for Teknofest

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A Russia produced passenger plane flew to Turkey to make its first international flight for Teknofest, Turkey’s largest technology and aerospace event, the test pilot said on Sept. 17.

Manufactured by Irkut Corporation, the MC-21 passenger plane flew to Istanbul on Sept. 16 to join the festival in Istanbul for an exhibition.

The test pilot of the plane Oleg Mutovin told Anadolu Agency that it is important for a country to produce its own aircraft since designing and developing its parts contributes to the country.

The aircraft, with the widest body in its class, has 211 passenger capacity and 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) flight range, Mutovin said.

42.20 meters in length, the plane with 35.90 meters-long wingspan will make demonstration flights for two times during the festival.

Another Russian aircraft, SU-35 war plane, is also on display in Teknofest.

Teknofest Istanbul

Istanbul Atatürk Airport is hosting the six-day festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency is the festival’s global communications partner.

The festival will host numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests, and concerts.

Last year’s premier festival, hosted by the new Istanbul Airport, was visited by over half a million people. This year, it is expected to double attendance, attracting a million visitors.

