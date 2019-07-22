Russia, Turkey continue talks on joint S-400 production

  July 22 2019

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Moscow and Ankara are in talks regarding the joint production of parts of the S-400 air defense system, the head of Russian weapons exporting company Rostec said on July 22.

Turkey takes interest in the latest Russian combat modules, air defense systems of various ranges and anti-tank systems, Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with Anadolu Agency in Moscow.

According to him, the two countries are holding talks about possible Russian assistance to Turkey in creating a national long-range air defense system.

"Moscow and Ankara are holding consultations in the area of the licensed production of the S-400 air defense system component parts. Besides, Turkey is interested in the latest Russian combat modules, air defense systems of various ranges, as well as anti-tank systems. Negotiations are underway for Russia's help to Republic of Turkey in creating its national air defense and long-range missile defense systems," he said.

Chemezov recalled that Russia had accelerated the S-400 delivery to Turkey.

"Such a practice in the world arms market is rare. But Russian industry confirmed its capabilities, and we go strictly by the schedule. First deliveries of the system component parts were carried out this month," he said.

Chemezov praised Turkey as "one of Russia's and Rostec's key partners".

"Military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Ankara demonstrates positive dynamics. Thanks to a close and constructive dialogue between the political leadership of our countries and business contacts between industrial circles and institutions, we are successfully overcoming attempts by competitors to interfere in our relations. We have a number of joint projects for the development of advanced aircraft and helicopter systems, components for armored vehicles, after-sales service of the supplied weapons," Chemezov said.

Rostec chief added that high level of military and technical cooperation is a good base to expand the interactions in civil life.

"We are ready for various formats of technological cooperation, including in such high-tech areas as the aerospace industry, helicopter construction, and energy," he said.

Since 2017, Turkey and the U.S. have been at odds over Turkey's decision to buy the S-400, a Russian-made missile defense system, and U.S. threats to break its contract to sell Turkey F-35 jets over the dispute.

U.S. officials have argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, has emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

The delivery of S-400 components began last week and is ongoing, with 14 shipments of related equipment so far having landed in Turkey over the last nine days.

Deliveries are set to continue through April 2020.

