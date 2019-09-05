Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

  • September 05 2019 13:42:00

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 5 said Turkey could join the G7 nations alongside China and India, given its role in international affairs.     

When asked about a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Moscow's possible return to the group of the world's top economies, comprising the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, Putin said China and India will also make suitable members.     

Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea as well as its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. The group is now called G7.     

"Turkey's work is also in demand and appropriate given its role in international affairs and in the region," Putin said, speaking at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.  

Putin said all the participants of the meeting agreed at talks, that the discussion of some topics, like conflicts in the Middle East, is "more interesting" in a broader format than the G8.     

"This suggests that without countries such as India and China, modern problems of the development cannot be solved," Putin said.    

 The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual international forum held to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East. The Russian leadership also uses the sidelines of the event to discuss international and regional issues.  

