Russia provides e-visa application for St Petersburg and Leningrad region

ANKARA

Russia will provide e-visas for trips to St. Petersburg and Leningrad region as of Oct. 1. Foreign nationals, including citizens of Turkey, will be able to get single-entry electronic visas for trips to St. Petersburg and Leningrad region for trade, humanitarian and touristic travels.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara made a statement regarding the electronic visa application. Accordingly, as of Oct. 1, electronic visas will be applied for travels to St. Petersburg and to Leningrad, but not with travels on railway. E-visas will be issued free of charge for a maximum of 30 days and allow a maximum of eight days of stay.