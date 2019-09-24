Russia provides e-visa application for St Petersburg and Leningrad region

  • September 24 2019 13:30:00

ANKARA
Russia will provide e-visas for trips to St. Petersburg and Leningrad region as of Oct. 1. Foreign nationals, including citizens of Turkey, will be able to get single-entry electronic visas for trips to St. Petersburg and Leningrad region for trade, humanitarian and touristic travels.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara made a statement regarding the electronic visa application. Accordingly, as of Oct. 1, electronic visas will be applied for travels to St. Petersburg and to Leningrad, but not with travels on railway.  E-visas will be issued free of charge for a maximum of 30 days and allow a maximum of eight days of stay.

