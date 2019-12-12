Russia expels two German diplomats in row over killing

BERLIN-Reuters

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 12 it would expel two German diplomats from Moscow in a tit-for-tat response after Berlin last week ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

The Kremlin said that the move was a standard diplomatic response to a similar move by Germany last week and that a row over the murder of a Georgian in Berlin would not harm ties any further.

Earlier on Dec. 4, Germany said it was expelling two diplomats at the Russian embassy in Berlin over what it said was Moscow’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation of a murder where German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Dec. 12 summoned the German ambassador in Moscow, issued a formal protest over the expulsions and gave two German diplomats seven days to leave the country, it said in a statement.

The Russian-Georgian victim, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who had previously fought alongside anti-Moscow separatists in Chechnya, was shot twice in the head in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque.

The Kremlin has denied any Russian government involvement.

After Germany's expulsion, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 9 said: “There are unwritten laws in such cases: you expelled our diplomats, we expel yours.”

The expulsions marked an escalation in already heightened tensions between Russia and Germany and other Western countries following the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told at a joint news conference with Putin, and the leaders of France and Ukraine, that she had told the Russian president in a bilateral meeting that Berlin expected Moscow to provide information for the investigation.

But Putin told the same news conference in Paris that the man had fought on the side of anti-Moscow separatists in Russia’s mainly Muslim north Caucasus region.

“He is a cruel and blood-thirsty person. In just one of the attacks in which he took part, he killed 98 people. He was one of the organizers of explosions in the Moscow metro,” Putin said, without offering evidence of his involvement.

On the killing in the Berlin park, Putin said: “I don’t know what happened to him. It’s a criminal milieu and there, anything can happen.”

“But I believe that it is not appropriate to expel diplomats who have nothing to do with this, purely on the basis of preliminary conclusions,” Putin said.

Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect had cycled up close to the victim who managed to push him over. The victim then tried to flee but the killer pursued him and shot him at least twice, German prosecutors have said.