Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

  December 09 2019

ISTANBUL
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.

WADA’s executive committee, meeting in Lausanne, handed Russia the four-year suspension after accusing Moscow of falsifying laboratory doping data handed over to investigators earlier this year.

Not only will Russia be ruled out of the next Olympic cycle, but Russian government officials will be barred from attending any major events, while the country will lose the right to host, or even bid, for tournaments.

“WADA’s executive committee approved unanimously to assert a non-compliance on the Russian anti-doping agency for a period of four years,” WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said.

Under the sanctions, Russian sportsmen and women will still be allowed to compete at the Olympics next year and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

It will be up to FIFA to stipulate how a team of Russian players can take part in the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

Euro 2020, in which the Russian city of Saint Petersburg will host four matches, is not affected by the ban because it is not defined as a “major event” for anti-doping purposes.

“They are going to have prove they had nothing to do with the non-compliance, [that] they were not involved in the doping schemes as described by the McLaren report, or they did not have their samples affected by the manipulation,” Fitzgerald said.

The independent report by sports lawyer Richard McLaren, released in 2016, revealed the significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011 and 2015.

It led to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) being suspended for nearly three years previously over revelations of a vast state-supported doping program. Full disclosure of data from the Moscow laboratory was a key condition of Russia’s reinstatement by WADA in September 2018.

RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told AFP on Dec. 9 that his country had “no chance” of winning an appeal against the ban, dubbing it tragic for clean athletes.
“There is no chance of winning this case in court,” Ganus said, with RUSADA’s supervisory board set to meet on Dec. 19 to take a decision on whether to appeal the ban. “This is a tragedy,” he added. “Clean athletes are seeing their rights limited.”

The WADA decision was widely predicted, with the body’s president, Craig Reedie, having made a presentation on Dec. 7 to the summit, participants of which “strongly condemned those responsible for the manipulation of the data.”



