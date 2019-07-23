Rockets fired from Syria injure six in southeast Turkey

  July 23 2019

ANKARA/ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
Six people, including a child, were injured on July 22 when one of two rockets fired from Syria hit a family estate in southeastern Turkey's Şanlıurfa province.

The two rockets targeted Ceylanpınar district bordering Syria, according to a statement from the Şanlıurfa governorate.

The injured were being treated at Ceylanpınar State Hospital, the statement added.

Extensive security measures had been taken in the Ceylanpınar and an investigation had begun, the statement said.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter that seven targets were destroyed on the Syrian side in response to the attack.

Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people, the country's vice president said on July 23 in the wake of the rocket
attack.

"Our armed forces immediately responded to the attack and from now on will respond with more severity," Fuat Oktay said at a Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Ankara.

"Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people," he added.

