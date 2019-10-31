Rockets beat Wizards 159-158 in breathtaking game

  October 31 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 159-158 on Oct. 30 to earn their third consecutive win of the regular season in the NBA.

The fans enjoyed seeing 317 points scored in the nail-biting game at the Capital One Arena as they also witnessed a wave of new NBA records for both teams.

The Wizards set the record for the most points scored in an NBA regulation defeat with 158 points while the Rockets broke a franchise record for the highest points in a single game with 159 points.

The 2018 MVP James Harden was on fire over Wizards with 59 points and 9 assists.

Following his impressive performance, he scored at least 50 points for the 19th time in his career.

The Rockets' another star Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double with 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds while Clint Capela performed a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

On the losing side, Bradley Beal's 46 points and eight assists were not enough for a victory for the Wizards. 

Other results in the NBA:

Orlando Magic - New York Knicks: 95-83

Philadelphia 76ers - Minnesota Timberwolves: 117-95

Cleveland Cavaliers - Chicago Bulls: 117-111

Toronto Raptors - Detroit Pistons: 125-113

Boston Celtics - Milwaukee Bucks: 116-105

Brooklyn Nets - Indiana Pacers: 108-118

Washington Wizards - Houston Rockets: 158-159

Oklahoma City Thunder - Portland Trail Blazers: 99-102

Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers: 110-96

Sacramento Kings - Charlotte Hornets: 111-118

Golden State Warriors - Phoenix Suns: 110-121

