‘Robin Hood of Istanbul’ sends wedding gifts

  • December 25 2019 14:16:42

‘Robin Hood of Istanbul’ sends wedding gifts

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
‘Robin Hood of Istanbul’ sends wedding gifts

The self-proclaimed “Robin Hood” of Istanbul, a mysterious person who likes to randomly distribute money to disadvantaged people, has surprised a mother in preparations for her son’s wedding by sending a package of gifts.

Dubbed by some locals “Hızır” - a guardian angel who shows up unexpectedly at a time when it is especially needed - the mysterious person recently visited the poor Kuleli neighborhood in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district on the Anatolian side on Dec. 21.

As he had done in four other poor districts since March, “Robin Hood” and his entourage of about 10 people distributed envelopes including 1,000 Turkish Liras (around $168) to the residents, paid all the debts of the people to the local grocery shops and gave pocket money to children.

When reporters arrived in the scene, local woman Vecihe Akgül told Demirören New Agency that the much-needed money came just on time.

“I really needed it. I will hold a wedding [for my son]. I will organize an engagement ceremony. I wish he had given 3,000 or 5,000 liras,” she said.

Her husband was a paraplegic person, and she was looking for a part-time job, she added.

On Dec. 24, a woman and a man - both clothed in black and hiding their faces – paid a visit to Akgül’s house. 

They conveyed her a package including five Cumhuriyet gold coins, which are worth about 9,500 liras ($1,600) in total, an envelope including 1,000 liras ($168) and a chocolate box. 

The man, whose identity remains a mystery, in his first appearance, donated money to the residents of Hasköy, a quarter on the northern bank of the Golden Horn in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district in March.

In the following months, he did the same thing in other economically-deprived neighborhoods, Şahintepesi on the European side and Şifa and Yenisahra on the Anatolian side.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  2. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  3. 2020: The Year of Patara

    2020: The Year of Patara

  4. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  5. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030
Recommended
Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project
Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call
Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019

Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019
Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials
Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya
Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president
Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources

Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in December

Sectoral confidence up in December

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.