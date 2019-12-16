Retail sales volume up in October

Retail sales volume up in October

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Retail sales volume with constant prices in the Turkish economy soared 5.9% in October, versus the same month last year, according to official figures released on Dec. 16.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in non-food sales -- except automotive fuel -- with 9.2%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The institute added that automotive fuel sales and food, drinks and tobacco sales followed it with 5.8% and 0.2%, respectively, year-on-year in October.

Among non-food, the volume of computers, books, telecommunications equipment rose 13.9%, while textile, clothing and footwear sales climbed 12%, and medical goods and cosmetic sales went up 7.2% in the same period.

Meanwhile, sales volume of the electronic goods and furniture fell 0.3% in the month.

Sales by mail orders and internet climbed 41.1% year-on-year in October. 

Retail turnover on rise in October

TÜİK also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 13.8% in October, on a yearly basis.

"In the same month, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 16.1%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 16%, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.4%," it added.

