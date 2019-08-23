Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September

ISTANBUL

Award-winning American violinist Sarah Chang is set to take the stage in Istanbul next month to meet her fans in Turkey.

The Korean origin artist will perform in the Hagia Irene Church Museum in the touristic Sultanahmet neighborhood on Sept. 7.

Chang's music career started at the age of three when she picked piano, but she then shifted to playing the violin.

She later mastered the instrument and became one of the world's most prominent violinists.

Chang was only five when she made it to Juilliard School for Performing Arts, a prestigious music school in the U.S.

She will perform as part of the “Turkcell Platinum Istanbul Night Flight” music event, which will also host other famous musicians, including Ye-Eun Choi & Dmitry Shishkin, Olga Scheps, Fazıl Say, Berlin Staatskapelle String Quartet and An Epic Symphony.