Reform charter reflects national sentiment: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A new judicial reform document reflects the voice of the 82-million-strong Turkish nation, the country's justice minister said on Sept. 6.

"We have initiated a new study on human rights action plan. We will conduct another study on the issue under the ministry's leadership," said Abdulhamit Gül at a gathering in Ankara.

This year Turkey is set to carry through the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation's judiciary.

He added that criticism to the document will be taken up at the General Assembly session.