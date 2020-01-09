Real Madrid advance to Spanish Super Cup final

  • January 09 2020 09:31:56

Real Madrid advance to Spanish Super Cup final

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 on Jan. 8 in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Goals by Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric powered the Madrid club to an easy victory over Valencia to move to the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dani Parejo was the only scorer for Valencia during the match.

In another semi-finals match of the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Jan. 9.

The final match will take place in the same stadium on Jan. 12.

 

