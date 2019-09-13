Rally Turkey: Hyundai pair share lead at opening stage

  • September 13 2019 09:30:48

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen shared the fastest time, 2:02.6, at the opening Super Special Stage (SS1) on Sept. 12 night.

While the second place holder of the championship battle Neuville said that he did a "good" stage with pushing "really hard", his team mate Mikkelsen said that he could do better.

The special leg took place at Marmaris' marina area while a huge crowd was cheering for the drivers. Racers competed on the 2 kilometers-long (1.2 miles) asphalt surface ahead of Friday's dusty sections and challenged by the narrow stage that features roundabouts, a jump and tight hairpin bends.

The six-time consecutive World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier took fourth place, with +1.7 seconds to the leading time. Morning's warm-up stage winner Kris Meeke stayed 0.3 second behind of Ogier.

The championship leader Ott Tanak was surprisingly lacked 4.2 seconds and completed the opening leg at seventh spot.

Starting with a drivers’ parade that featuring some beautiful classic cars and a spectacular firework show, SS1 ended with WRC2 drivers' performances. Drivers also held an autograph session for the thousands of fans pre-event.

The rally action will continue in full speed with Sept. 13's six stages, which include the longest stage of the weekend, 38.15-kilometers-long (24 miles) Çetibeli.

Here are the leading times of the SS1:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai i20 2:02.6

2. Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 2:02.6

3. Pontus Tidemand M-Sport +1.6

4. Sebastien Ogier Citroen C3 +1.7

5. Kris Meeke Toyota Yaris +2.0

6. Esapekka Lappi Citroen C3 +3.9 

7. Ott Tanak Toyota Yaris +4.2

8. Kalle Rovanpera (WRC2 PRO) Skoda +4.3

9. Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota Yaris +4.6

10. Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 +4.9

Turkey,

