Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

  • August 30 2019 12:24:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish top-tier football league club Kasımpaşa transferred Besiktas' Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma on Aug. 29.

The Portuguese international signed a 11 year contract with Kasımpaşa, the club announced on their official Twitter account.

With the deal, Quaresma will play for another Istanbul club after playing for Beşiktaş since 2015.

Before moving to Istanbul, he also played for Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter and Porto. The 35-year-old scored four goals in 34 appearances last season in Beşiktaş.    

Turkey,

