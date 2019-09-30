Public bus rams into bus stop, kills three in capital Ankara

  • September 30 2019 15:33:00

ANKARA
Three people were killed and at least eleven were injured on Sept. 30 when a public bus rammed into a bus stop in the capital Ankara’s Mamak district.

The accident happened at 2:00 p.m. local time in front of a mosque in Mamak.

Many ambulances and police forces were dispatched to the scene upon notification.

Three people waiting at the bus stop lost their lives, while at least eleven others were injured and taken to hospital. 

The injured people were immediately hospitalized after receiving first aid at the scene.

An investigation has been launched regarding the accident.

“The public bus rammed into the bus stop. [Officials] will determine whether it was due to technical problems. Three citizens have lost their lives at the scene and three others were hospitalized. Some say that a few more people were carried to hospitals with private cars. We are investigating if this is true,” said Vasip Şahin, the Ankara governor.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, meanwhile, expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased. The municipality will follow the procedures to ensure that those responsible will receive necessary punishments, the mayor said.

Turkey,

