Prosecutors launch investigation over collapsed buildings in Elazığ

ANKARA

The Elazığ Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into collapsed buildings in the eastern province hit by a powerful earthquake last week, daily Hürriyet reported. The Malatya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also launched an investigation in the nearby province.

The prosecutor’s office requested documents from relevant institutions and will identify contractors and other responsible persons. After an assessment of expert examination, the individuals in question, will be called to give testimony.

The investigation covers buildings destroyed in both Elazığ center and its Sivrice district.

The magnitude 6.8 quake of Jan. 24 caused 37 deaths in Elazığ province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of Ankara, and four in neighboring Malatya.

According to the figures Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum provided on Jan. 28, officials have detected 458 heavily damaged and 296 moderately damages buildings in Elazığ’s central, Sivrice and Madem districts.

Kurum previously said on Jan. 27, 53 buildings, in Elazığ’s center and two districts, have been crashed to the ground.

“Some 22 out of this figure need to be “urgently demolished,” Kurum said.