Project revives Turkey's vital Harran Plain

  • July 19 2019 10:20:42

Project revives Turkey's vital Harran Plain

ŞANLIURFA- Anadolu Agency
Project revives Turkeys vital Harran Plain

The Harran Plain, one of the most important agricultural areas in Turkey, has been revived through the Southeastern Anatolia Project.       

The region has significantly contributed to the nation's economy since water was first transported there from Ataturk Dam as part of the project, known as Güneydoğu Anadolu Projesi (GAP) in Turkish.       

The fertile soil of the Harran Plain, located in southeastern Şanlıurfa province, was irrigated for the first time 25 years ago after two huge tunnels were dug from Atatürk Dam to Şanlıurfa city center under the project, which is the largest investment in the history of the Turkish republic.       

Due to the irrigation, which lasted a quarter of a century, Şanlıurfa now leads the country in corn as well as cotton production.       

Şanlıurfa was the first place in the world where wheat was produced and processed, Sadrettin Karahocagil, regional head of the GAP project, told Anadolu Agency.       

He said irrigation has made a huge contribution to employment and estimated that it provides new jobs for two to four people per hectare.       

"When you go to Harran district, you will see a population of 80,000 on the sign. The vast majority of this population lives in villages and engages in farming. They [farmers] make a great contribution to both Şanlıurfa and the country's economy," Karahocagil added.  

harran, Turkey, gap

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000
New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019
Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea

Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea
Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.