  • October 29 2019 09:23:35

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Principled anti-terror approach must continue, says ruling party

In the wake of the killing of the ISIL terror group leader in a U.S. operation, Turkey's ruling party on Oct. 28 said the “same principled attitude” must continue against all terror groups.         

“The ISIL leader's death is a turning point in the fight against terrorism,” said Ömer Çelik, a spokesman for the Justice and Development Party (AKP). “We hope the same principled approach will continue against all terrorist groups.”         

“The presence of the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria is not weakening ISIL, but allowing it to find room to grow,” he added.         

The invitation of a top YPG/PKK terrorist to the U.S. just after the ISIL leader's killing is a major contradiction in counter-terrorism efforts, the spokesman added, referring to U.S. senators urging the Trump administration to invite YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani, to visit Washington.     

An Interpol red notice has been issued for Şahin, and Turkey is seeking his extradition.         

U.S. President Donald Trump announced ISIL's former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death on Oct. 27 following a special operations mission into northwestern Syria.         

Çelik also urged all countries to stem the harassment of Turkish people by terror groups amid attacks by YPG/PKK supporters in Europe.

