Presidential Orchestra opens new season

  • October 01 2019 15:39:01

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 30 attended the opening of the concert season of the country’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

The 2019-2020 concert season of the CSO opened with a special concert at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara.

First lady Emine Erdoğan was also among the attendees.

Soloists of the concert, conducted by the CSO’s First Conductor Rengim Gökmen, were renowned twin pianists Güher and Süher Pekinel.

The Pekinels performed a concerto by French composer Francis Poulenc.

Turkish Cappriccio by Ferit Tüzün, who produces the best examples of contemporary Turkish music, was also among the works performed at the concert.

With the attendance of the State Polyphonic Choir, Polovtsian Dances by Georgian-origin Russian composer Alexander Borodin was the final piece of the concert.

Among the attendees were also Vice President Fuat Oktay, head of the Council of State Zerrin Güngör, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, commanders of land, naval and air forces, and Turkish ministers.

