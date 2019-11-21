Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

ANKARA

Fahrettin Altun, communication chair of the Turkish Presidency, on Nov. 21 refuted claims that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

In a written statement, Altun said that Erdoğan did not have such a meeting in the presidential office or anywhere else and that such a dialogue did not take place.

“The claim that Mr. President met with a politician from the CHP at the presidency and that there was a dialogue between them to become the leader of the CHP is completely unrealistic and fictitious,” he said.

“In the course of nearly 43 years of his political life, our president has never taken steps to design any political party or to intervene in its internal affairs,” he said.



“While such critical days have been experienced in the fight against terrorism, while we have concentrated our attention on the future of our country in order to continue the successes achieved in diplomacy and foreign policy, we would like to state that engaging the public with the news of political magazines will not benefit the circles trying to protect their political good,” he added.

"These discussions aim to preserve the ones’ individual interests," Altun said.

Rahmi Turan, a columnist with the Daily Sözcü, on Nov. 19 claimed that a CHP member had a meeting with Erdoğan and that the president proposed to help the politician assume leadership of the CHP.

Meanwhile, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said he inclined to think the claim is true. Speaking on FOX TV on Nov. 21, Kılıçdaroğlu said when he read the article, he was not “surprised” by the claim.

“The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has a team to kick up a row at the CHP ahead of the party congress,” the CHP leader said.

Despite saying he has an idea of the identity of the alleged CHP member, Kılıçdaroğlu declined to name the person.