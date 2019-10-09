Prep for imminent N Syria operation ongoing: Defense Minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Oct. 9 said the preparations for planned military operations at east of the Euphrates River are ongoing.

Akar, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler and commanders-in-chief of armed forces attended the air force academy's 2019-2020 academic year opening ceremony.

"The transfers and military operations are ongoing. We are following the process closely with the commanders," Akar told reporters prior to the ceremony.

Operation in northern Syria is our right

Meanwhile, Turkish foreign minister on Oct. 9 said Turkey's planned operation in northern Syria is its right under international law and UN resolutions.

“Our only target is terrorists, in this way we will contribute to Syria's territorial integrity,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, after his meeting with Algerian counterpart Sabri Bukadum.

“Unfortunately, there is a terrorist organization in northeastern Syria. This is a grave threat to our country,” said the top Turkish diplomat in Algiers.

“The U.S. gave them weapons and we arrest them in Turkey -- because the terrorist organizations in both northern Syria and Turkey are the same,” he added.

The main objective of PKK/YPG is to divide Syria, said Çavuşoğlu.

“We support Syria's territorial integrity. For this reason, we decided to start an operation here,” he added.

“When U.S. President Donald Trump said that they will withdraw from Syria and they wanted to create a safe zone together, we started negotiations,” said Çavuşoğlu.

"But our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saw that as nothing but a stalling process and told the U.S. president that Turkey will carry out the operation by itself," he added.

Çavuşoğlu went on to say that Turkey will inform all stakeholders about the operation, including Syria and the UN.

“This will be an important operation for the stability and security of the region,” said Çavuşoğlu.

“Migrants in Turkey and in the region will be able to return to Syria safely and voluntarily,” he added.

The top Turkish diplomat also met Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui on his visit to Algeria.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Nureddine Bedoui. We will continue to strengthen our economic and commercial relations with Algeria, our second largest trading partner in Africa,” he said in a tweet.

For the last three years, northern Tal Rifat district of Syria has been occupied by the YPG/PKK, in hopes of linking Afrin, a city in northwestern Syria, to areas under its control east of the Euphrates River, thus establishing a zone of influence along country's border with Turkey.

The YPG/PKK terror group uses the acronym SDG as a cover for receiving U.S. support. The terrorists have occupied 28% of Syrian territory.

Turkey is ready to launch Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkey has said the terrorist group PKK and its extension the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threat to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure. Turkey has also stressed that supporting terrorists under the pretext of fighting ISIL is unacceptable.

Turkey has a 911-kilometer (566-mile) border with Syria and it has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates and the formation of a “terrorist corridor” there.

Turkey plans to resettle 2 million Syrians in a 30-km-wide (19-mi) safe zone to be set up in Syria, stretching from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border, including Manbij. However, the presence of terror groups such as the PKK, PYD, and YPG risk its formation.

Turkey has rid an area of 4,000 square km (1,544 square miles) in Syria of terrorist groups in two separate cross-border operations.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria -- Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- to purge the region of the terrorist groups ISILand the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the terrorist group PKK.

The two operations were in line with the country’s right to self-defense borne out of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, especially no. 1624 (2005), 2170 (2014) and 2178 (2014), and under the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, while being respectful of Syria’s territorial integrity.

During Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish forces neutralized 3,060 Daesh terrorists. Turkey has suffered greatly from Daesh attacks inside the country. More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.